Roland Hohrman

DENNISON — Roland Hohrman, 71, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Service information

Oct 22
Visitation
Saturday, October 22, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Oct 22
Service
Saturday, October 22, 2022
11:00AM
