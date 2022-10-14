DENNISON — Roland Hohrman, 71, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.
Roland Roy Hohrman was born on July 6, 1951, at Northfield Hospital to Roy and Donna (Nelson) Hohrman. He grew up on the family farm in rural Northfield, and graduated from the Northfield High School in 1969.
Rollie was enlisted in the Air Force from November 28, 1969 until November 27, 1973. He was a load master and an air marshall on the Starduster. He flew missions to and from Vietnam, along with other world-wide trips, over the course of his four years obtaining a rank of Sergeant.
Rollie met Dianne Anderson shortly after returning home from the Air Force, bought the farm he resided on in Dennison in 1974, and married on February 28, 1976.
After his time in the service, Rollie farmed his land with crops, cattle, pigs and chickens. Rollie gave up farming in 1996 following the death of his son, Rebel. He also worked as a security guard at Sheldahl for about two years. He then started trucking sweet corn and peas to Green Giant, with his brother DuWayne, and would do that for 13 years before starting at Menasha in Lakeville in 1994. Rollie ran the curtain coater, along with other various machines in the finishing department, and eventually rose to lead person for the crew over a course of 12 years. He retired from Menasha at the age of 63 in 2014.
In his free time, Rollie enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting, bowling, watching truck and tractor pulls, and of course, liked to have fun. He loved to have bonfires and cook-outs at the farm, would joke around and strike up a conversation with anyone. Rollie loved his family, was a great father and grandfather, and will be dearly missed.
Rollie is survived by his children, Robbie (Kristen Kilmer) of Dennison and Deanna (Shane) Brenny of Owatonna; grandchildren, Ryan Winter, Tyler, Ryder, Rexton, and Rebel Brenny; brother, DuWayne of Northfield; and brother-in-law, Roger Fliegel of Dundas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne; children, Rebel and Angie; parents, Roy and Donna; sister, Hazel Fliegel; and sister-in-law, Dianne.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Prairie Creek Cemetery, Northfield. A reception will follow the service at the Northfield Township Town Hall, 10901 Jacobs Ave, Northfield.
