DUNDAS — Roger William Tralle, age 76, of Dundas, passed away at his home on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Roger was born to Roland and Catherine (Dettling) Tralle on November 1, 1946, in Northfield. He grew up on the family farm in Dundas. His parents tragically died in an automobile accident when Roger was ten. His older sister, Dorothy Pavek, raised her siblings and he attended Northfield High School. Over the years, Roger worked various jobs including as a mechanic, detailer, and worked at Faribault State School and Hospital, K-Mart, Sheldahl, Three Links Care Center, Dokmo Automotive, and Fossum Family Farm. He was united in marriage to Beverly Anderson in March of 1967.
Roger enjoyed fishing, camping, watching professional wrestling, and was a member of the Northfield Eagles Club and Eagles Clown Club where he participated in area parades and Special Olympics.
He is survived by his wife Beverly of Dundas; daughters Dolores (James) Larsen of Dundas, Katie (Jerry) Kirgis of Northfield, Tina Simon of Lonsdale, Bobbie Jo Johnson of Plymouth, WI, Betty (Thomas) Schultz of Northfield, Cari (Bill) McGeough of Northfield, and Susan (Adam) Aldrich of Northfield. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Dolores Tralle (1956), Dorothy Pavek (2020), brothers Frank (2000), Duane (2008), grandson Alex Larsen (2015), granddaughter Tessa Schultz (2018); and great granddaughter Sophie Washa (2022.)
Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. biermanfuneralhome.com.
