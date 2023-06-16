Roger Willems

NORTHFIELD — After a courageous battle with cancer, Roger Willems, age 72, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday morning, June 15, 2023.

Service information

Jun 22
Visitation
Thursday, June 22, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street S.
Northfield, MN 55057
Jun 23
Visitation
Friday, June 23, 2023
10:00AM-10:50AM
Jun 23
Service
Friday, June 23, 2023
11:00AM
