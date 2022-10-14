NEW PRAGUE — Rodney L. Busch, age 63, of New Prague, died peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital Rochester. Rodney was born on February 18, 1959 in New Prague to Oliver P. and Louise A. (Pieper) Busch. A 1977 graduate of New Prague High School, Rodney worked for Harvester before purchasing and co-owning West End Lanes, which fed his enjoyment of greeting and getting to know customers. His true nature came out when he and his business partner founded and co-owned Lonsdale Packaging. Rodney had a spirit of loving and generosity that knew no bounds. He treated his employees with kindness, inclusivity, and generosity. He glowed when he was able to fulfill a need brought to him, no matter what the request. That spirit extended to all who knew him.
In his younger years, Rodney played with men's softball leagues in New Prague, Belle Plaine, and Montgomery. He loved travelling, especially trips to Aruba. Close family connections led to breakfast every Saturday with his family. Rodney has left a huge hole in the hearts of all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.
Rodney is survived by his loving life partner, Peg Solheid of New Prague; daughters, Sonya Busch and Angela (Micah) Humann, both of Northfield; Peg's children, Eric (Margaret) Solheid of New Prague, Candice (Jason) Ries of New Prague, Heidi (Corey) Scholl of New Prague; grandchildren, Ethan, Dominic, Veda, Gavin, Brody, Lucas, Mason, Emma, Harlow, & Charlie; siblings, Clarine Buszmann of Prior Lake, Doris (Jerry) Wawrzyniak of Jordan, Kevin (Susan) Busch of Jordan, Linda (Ken) Brooks of Jordan, Sharon (Al) Menke of Jordan. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steven; sister, Mary Elizabeth in infancy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10 AM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-8 PM and Friday morning from 7:30 - 9:30 at Bruzek Funeral Home. Burial will occur at St. Benedict Cemetery in rural Jordan with lunch following at the KC Hall. bruzekfuneralhome.com
