Rodney L. Busch

NEW PRAGUE — Rodney L. Busch, age 63, of New Prague, died peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital Rochester. Rodney was born on February 18, 1959 in New Prague to Oliver P. and Louise A. (Pieper) Busch. A 1977 graduate of New Prague High School, Rodney worked for Harvester before purchasing and co-owning West End Lanes, which fed his enjoyment of greeting and getting to know customers. His true nature came out when he and his business partner founded and co-owned Lonsdale Packaging. Rodney had a spirit of loving and generosity that knew no bounds. He treated his employees with kindness, inclusivity, and generosity. He glowed when he was able to fulfill a need brought to him, no matter what the request. That spirit extended to all who knew him.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Busch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments