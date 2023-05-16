Robert William Bob Olson

NERSTRAND — Robert "Bob" William Olson, age 78, of Nerstrand, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Visitation will be held be at Boldt Funeral Home in Faribault, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Reverend Gary Liker, pastor of Nerstrand United Methodist Church officiating. Please join the family for lunch following the service. A private interment will be held at Rice Lake Cemetery, Braham.
Bob was the first-born child to Walter and Evelyn Olson in 1944. He enjoyed a joyful childhood with his two brothers on their family farm in Braham. He married Konnie Johnson in 1967. They raised two daughters in Nerstrand. Summers were spent camping and enjoying nature. They left every campsite cleaner than they found it. Bob had a successful career as an electrical and quality control engineer at Sheldahl. His passion for engineering was shared as a teacher at the Faribault Technical College. He was particularly proud of his career at Aerospace Fabrication and Materials in Farmington.
Bob and Konnie were active members of the Sundowners Car Club of Northfield. He enjoyed attending drag races in Brainerd. Back to the 50s was an annual rite of passage in their 1955 Mercury Montclair. He will be remembered for his robust laugh, kindness, and grateful spirit.
Bob is survived by his daughters Audra (and Todd) Emerson of Edina and Beth-Ann O'Halloran of Mankato, granddaughters Joely and Lila Emerson, brother Denny (and Vicki) of Braham, brother Duane (and Chris) Olson of Braham, brother-in-law Kenny (and Darlene) Johnson of Bloomington, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Konnie, son-in-law Brendan (BR) O'Halloran, parents-in-law Klaas and Leona Johnson, sister-in-law Shirley Johnson and brothers-in-law Klaas Jr. and Keith Johnson.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the giver's charity of choice.