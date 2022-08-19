Robert Michael Bob Meyer

WEBSTER — Robert (Bob) Meyer passed away peacefully at age 67 on the evening of August 8th 2022, In Phoenix AZ, Surrounded by Family. Born August 6th 1955 in Baraboo, raised in Alma WI, By his Grandparents. After he graduated in 1974 he joined the Marines. As a Mechanic and Tow Truck Operator. As a Certified Master Mechanic, he moved to Northfield MN and Started B&G Services Lawn care and Snow Removal, Bought Tony's Towing then Cannon Towing he did this for many years. Retiring in 2021 he moved to AZ to live with his mother and father in-laws. He enjoyed, Spending time with family, teaching his children life skills, fishing, hunting, working on and towing cars and building things.
Proceeded by Grandparents Amanda and Harold & Mother Ruth
Survived By his wife Gaylene, their four children Michelle, Corey, Ashley & Bailey 3 Grandsons, 6 Granddaughters, Step-Father William Jones 3 sisters Lori, Sally & Wanda 3 Sister in-laws Shawn, Christine & Bobbie, Bonus Family Jess & Pat And All Those Who Loved Him
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Meyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.