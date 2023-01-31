Robert Gill

NORTHFIELD — Robert D. Gill, age 91, of Northfield, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Northfield Hospital-Long Term Care.
Bob was born to James and Laura (Schrader) Gill on March 27, 1931, in Northfield. He attended high school in Northfield, graduating in 1949. He excelled in basketball, lettered in FFA, and served as FFA president. While in high school, Bob helped his father on the family farm. He was united in marriage to M. Joyce Gustafson on August 16, 1952, at St. John's Lutheran Church. Bob lost his father five weeks after their marriage. He entered the United States Army in 1954 which meant leaving his mother to operate the farm which was her sole income. She rented the land, but financially it was a struggle so Bob requested a Hardship Release in 1956 from the army so he could be home to help his mother. Bob and Joyce continued farming throughout their marriage and having their farm auction on August 12, 2016. He also worked for Enfield Motors before becoming an insurance agent. He then went on to work for Paul Hanson Construction and finally sold real-estate. Joyce passed away in 2020.
People knew Bob as a kind-hearted and honest man. He was loved by so many. He was personable and just an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. Bob would call his family once every day and sometimes multiple times. "Hello, Jeanine?" Or, Lori, Sandy and Barb. "This is your dad, Bob Gill." He had such love for his family and they will miss his telephone calls and treasure his recorded voice messages forever. Bob and Joyce did find time for winter getaways to Fort Meyers, FL and Fountain Hills, AZ.
Bob was active in the Big Star 4H Club which was where he met Joyce at a meeting. He was a member of the Northfield Lions Club for over 55 years and in 1969 served as president. He was also on the Cannon Valley Co-op and Tri County Co-op board. Bob was a lifetime member at Northfield United Methodist Church and served on the board of trustees. Only a few days after Joyce's passing, COVID forced care and assisted living facilities to shut down to the public and his life without Joyce or having family being able to come and visit in person was difficult. The family made the best of it and spent their visit through the window at Millstream Commons, which Bob always looked forward to. Bob entered the Northfield Hospital-Long Term Care and passed away after suffering a stroke.
He is survived by his children Jeanine (Chris Williamson) Gill of Maple Grove, Lori (Paul) Guggemos of Northfield, Sandra (Tim) Thorpe of Cross Lake, Barbara (Mike) Breckenridge of Northfield; grandchildren Jayson (Amanda) Nelson, Cory Williamson, Kathryn Steigen, Elizabeth Breckenridge, Adeline "Dell" Wager, Sharon (Brooklyn) Dunsmore, Sandra (Matt) Heiman, William Breckenridge, John (Claire Olsen) Breckenridge; great grandchildren Ally, Emmy, Eva, Blake, Marie, Rebecca, River, Victoria, Quinton, Isabella, and Lachen. Bob is also survived by his sisters-in-law Gloria Gill, Mary Brodin, Janet (Pat) Ross, his beloved grand dogs Bandit, and Roxie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; three brothers William, Clayton, Kermit; and a sister Geraldine Martin.
Funeral services will be at Northfield United Methodist Church on Friday, February 10, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at Bierman Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a masonic service beginning at 4:00 PM. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service in the church. Bob will be laid to rest next to Joyce at Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield. Memorials are preferred to Oaklawn Cemetery or to the Northfield United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be live-streamed and the link to view the service will be on the funeral home website. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Millstream Commons, Northfield Hospital LTCC, and St Croix Hospice for taking excellent care of their dad and family. biermanfuneralhome.com.