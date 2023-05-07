NORTHFIELD — Robert David Mitchell, age 82, of Northfield, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home.
Bob was born to John and Margaret (Hanson) Mitchell on April 10, 1941, in Freeport, Illinois. He attended high school in Oseola, Iowa. He then graduated from the University of Iowa receiving his undergrad and his masters degree in Science and Math. He taught high school Math & Physics, served as principal, was a college professor of Math & Physics at Mount Mercy University in Iowa, and then became a day trade investor. He was united in marriage to Gladys Schaufenbuel on February 3, 1978. They lived in Burnsville before moving to Northfield in 1992.
He enjoyed gardening, cross-country skiing, tennis, and Iowa basketball and football. He is survived by his wife Gladys; a daughter Laura (Michael) Conrad of Mounds View; son Steven (Rebecca) of Phoenix; three grandsons Jackson and Andrew Conrad, and Oliver Mitchell. He is also survived by a sister Mary (Al) Swegle of Cedar Rapids, IA, He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at Bierman Funeral Home on Friday, May 12, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. biermanfuneralhome.com.
