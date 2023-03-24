Robert Alan Reitz

NORTHFIELD — Robert Alan Reitz died in Northfield, MN, on March 22, 2023, at age 96 after a long and productive life as a physics professor, U. S. Navy volunteer, world traveler, Northfield community contributor, gardener and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Service information

Apr 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, April 29, 2023
2:00PM
Skinner Memorial Chapel-Carleton Campus
Winona St
Northfield, MN 55057
