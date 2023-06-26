Rita Keilen Lanphear

NORTHFIELD — Rita Keilen Lanphear, age 90, passed away Friday afternoon, June 23, 2023, at Long Term Care in the Northfield Hospital.

Service information

Jul 5
Visitation
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
9:30AM-10:20AM
Jul 5
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
10:30AM
