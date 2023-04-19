Richard Wainwright Dick Bodman

FARIBAULT, MN — Richard Wainwright Bodman ("Dick") died March 28, 2023, in Minneapolis aged 75. Professor of Asian Studies at St. Olaf College, poet and polyglot, Dick loved his family and friends, promoting cross-cultural understanding, and cats (Dick could purr). His family is particularly touched and grateful for all the support they have received from Dick's friends, both during his illness and since. You are true blue.

