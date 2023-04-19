Richard Wainwright Dick Bodman

FARIBAULT, MN — Richard Wainwright Bodman ("Dick") died March 28, 2023, in Minneapolis aged 75. Professor of Asian Studies at St. Olaf College, poet and polyglot, Dick loved his family and friends, promoting cross-cultural understanding, and cats (Dick could purr). His family is particularly touched and grateful for all the support they have received from Dick's friends, both during his illness and since. You are true blue.
Dick's service in the Peace Corps in Afghanistan, and the friends he made over those two years, remained highlights of his life. At St. Olaf he was pivotal in establishing a continuing relationship of exchanging scholars and students with East China Normal University in Shanghai. He taught many classes for the Cannon Valley Elders Collegium about China, Afghanistan, and the writings of Ursula Le Guin.
Dick was a meticulous collector of books, posters, art, and other materials about China, as well as information relating to Bodman family history, particularly that of his great-great-grandfather Albert Holmes Bodman, who reported on the Civil War for the Chicago Tribune. In reading sympathy cards, his family has been especially moved by tributes to Dick's kindness, humor, fellow feeling, and generosity. He leaves his wife Hongyuan Lang, daughter Jiao Zhang, grandson Ben Wang, sister Anne Bodman, and friends around the world. His ashes will be interred at Valley Grove cemetery near Northfield, MN.
At the hospital Dick left a message from the Latin poet Catullus, and we return it to him: "Atque in perpetuum, frater, Ave atque vale" –“And forever, brother, hail and farewell.”