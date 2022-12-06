Richard Duane Ingersoll

NAPLES, FL FORMERLY OF NORTHFIELD — Richard D. Ingersoll, age 80, of Naples, FL, formerly of Northfield, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Tuscany Villa of Naples in Naples, FL.
Rich was born the son of Lloyd and Dorothy (Jenkins) Ingersoll on August 29, 1942, in Council Bluffs, IA. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson HS in Council Bluffs, IA. Following high school, Rich served with the Iowa National Guard. He had an extensive career in computer programming in the banking and insurance industries, as well as teaching programming at the college level.
After 'retiring' from their jobs in Minnesota, Rich and Diane moved to Fort Myers, Florida where they owned and operated an ice cream shoppe in Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach. To be closer to family they eventually moved back to Northfield. They then continued to travel South during the winter in their RV to Naples, FL.
He is survived by his daughter Sheila (Jeff) King of Council Bluffs, IA; stepdaughter Stacy (Steve) Johnson of Farmington; his daughter-in-law Karla Ingersoll of Nerstrand; grandchildren, Alec, Amanda, Allison, Hailey, Nolan, Ella, Faith, Zoe; great-grandson Roman; brother Ron and Greg, sister Kathy; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane; Parents; stepdad (John Hawkins); son Richard Ingersoll; brothers Roger and David.
Funeral services will be at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield on Saturday, December 10, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. biermanfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Richard Ingersoll, please visit Tribute Store.