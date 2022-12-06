Richard Duane Ingersoll

NAPLES, FL FORMERLY OF NORTHFIELD — Richard D. Ingersoll, age 80, of Naples, FL, formerly of Northfield, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Tuscany Villa of Naples in Naples, FL.

Service information

Dec 10
Visitation
Saturday, December 10, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street S.
Northfield, MN 55057
Dec 10
Service
Saturday, December 10, 2022
11:00AM
Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street S.
Northfield, MN 55057
