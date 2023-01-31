LONSDALE — Richard and Nancy (Umbreit) Ades, of Lonsdale, passed away 11 days apart. Nancy passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her home. Richard passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Ridgeview Care Center in Le Sueur.
Richard was born to Marion and Wava Mae Ades on September 3, 1935, in Boone, Iowa. Nancy was born to Robert and Alma (Tripplett) Umbreit on November 27, 1941, in St. Paul. In 1952, Richard entered the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He received his honorable discharge in 1955. The couple moved to the Lonsdale area in 1972. Nancy worked for the USPS as a rural mail carrier for 22 years with routes in Dundas, Lonsdale and Northfield. Richard worked at Bailey Nurseries and for Cargill (North Star Steel) as a steel worker both in New Port
Nancy enjoyed quilting, reading, and cooking while Richard spent time fishing, reading, working on the farm, and gardening. They treasured their time spent with family and friends at their lake home in Northern Minnesota.
Richard and Nancy are survived by their children Richard E. (Marsha) Ades, Randi Schmitz, Ronnie (Trish) Ades, Dane Ades, Arnold (Andrea) Ades; 17 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Nancy is also survived by a brother Roger (Sue) Umbreit; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded by a son Scott (1983); a brother Ronnie Umbreit; and sister Shirley Bauch. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; a son Scott; and eight siblings George, Dale, Juanita, Velma, Pat, Ernie, Ray, and Dean.
Funeral services for Richard and Nancy will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Saturday, March 11, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. biermanfuneralhome.com.
