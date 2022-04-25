Rev. Lauren "Bud" Egdahl

NORTHFIELD — Reverend Lauren "Bud" Egdahl, age 94, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Cottages on Forest-Three Links Care Center.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife Mary Tanner Egdahl, his parents, and his brothers John and Roger. He is survived by his three children: Mary Elizabeth Palm of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, James Loken (Elizabeth) of Santa Clarita, California, and Alice Egdahl Harlow (Granville) of Minnetonka, Minnesota; grandchildren Natalie Palm (Jimmy)Davis, Chris (Michelle) Palm, Julia and Siri Loken, Lauren and Gray Harlow; great grandchildren Loren, Ruthie, Britta, Anya Davis and Milo Palm ; his sister-in-law Alice Tanner Govig of Tacoma, WA and many nieces and nephews. We all will miss him greatly but are filled with gratitude for having him in our lives.
A Celebration of Life service will be at Bethel Lutheran Church, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, beginning at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. To watch the service livestream go to https://www.bethelnorthfield.org/ Memorials preferred to The St.Olaf Fund, in honor of Bud Egdahl, at St. Olaf College and Luther Seminary in honor of Bud Egdahl. biermanfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Rev. Lauren Egdahl, please visit Tribute Store.