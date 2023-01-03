Rev. Henry Mueller

NORTHFIELD — Rev. Henry C. Mueller, 87, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022, after a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving wife, four daughters, son in law and several grandchildren as he joined the celestial choir.

To send flowers to the family of Henry Mueller, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 13
Visitation
Friday, January 13, 2023
1:00PM-1:50PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 13
Service
Friday, January 13, 2023
2:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments