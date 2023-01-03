Rev. Henry Mueller

.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be early this afternoon when
heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the
region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Heavy snow
will continue to spread across central Minnesota and western
Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant
travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due
to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this
heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with
the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest
Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for
areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady light to moderate snow develops
overnight and persists through Wednesday. Most locations can
expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during that period.
Please adjust your travel plans if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation.
Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up
to one tenth of an inch. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed
precipitation expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and
ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
NORTHFIELD — Rev. Henry C. Mueller, 87, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022, after a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving wife, four daughters, son in law and several grandchildren as he joined the celestial choir.
Henry was born on February 23, 1935 to Rev. Henry W. Mueller and Lauretta (Gosch) Mueller in River Sioux, Iowa.
Henry attained advanced degrees in Education, Divinity,Social Work, and a certification in Chemical Dependency.He went on to serve as a Teacher,a Lutheran Pastor,and a LSS Counselor in MN, NE, MI, and MO. He was a compassionate conservative who was an early advocate for civil rights and mental health awareness.
On August 4, 1957, Henry married Jean Audrey Krueger. They celebrated their 65th anniversary in 2022.
Henry had a zest for living, was a lifelong athlete and appreciated every small thing life had to offer. He loved family, nature, travel, art, museums and was a devoted Vikings and Twins fan.He was an avid singer and a member of numerous male choruses.
Above all he loved to travel with his family members and visited 48 states and Europe in his lifetime. His family remembers many fun and interesting vacations and road trips.
Henry is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Miriam Mueller, Mary Mueller, Julia (Mark) Mueller-Dahl and Amy Mueller Benson, grandchildren Daniel Mueller, Raena and Logan (Janaine) Mueller-Dahl, Paul, Delia and Calvin Benson, great grandchildren Jade and Oliver Mueller-Dahl, siblings Carolyn Whitson, Richard Mueller and John (Sue) Mueller as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Rev. Mueller's Celebration of Life will be held at Bethel Lutheran in Northfield on January 13th, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 1:00PM and a reception will follow. Memorials preferred to NAMI MN or Ruth's House of Faribault.
