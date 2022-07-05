NORTHFIELD — Phyllis Jean Wierson passed away suddenly on Sunday evening July 3, 2022, as she was doing what she loved to do, tending her garden. Phyllis was surrounded by her family at her time of death.
Phyllis was born January 11, 1929, in Northfield, to Percy & Emily (Christenson) Jack and has resided at the family farm her entire life.
She attended Maple Grove Country School for grade 1-8, walking both ways to school. She then attended and graduated from Northfield High school. After graduating she attended Minnesota School of Business taking Secretarial courses and later worked downtown Minneapolis at a beauty products store.
On April 30, 1948, she was united in marriage to Bernard LeRoy Wierson. They raised their six children, Thomas, Juel, Dick, Sandra, Randy and Robin on the family farm. Phyllis was a stay-at-home mom until their children were older where she went to work at Fredrick Willis, Control Data, 3M, and Northfield Retirement Center. Phyllis was a member of the United Church of Christ and served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years.
Phyllis was a kindhearted gentle soul. She was all about spending time with her family. She loved nature, gardening, bird watching and her dog Bennie. Phyllis always looked forward to her evening golf cart garden tour on the farm with her son, Randy and dog Benny. She touched many people's lives and left lasting memories to share. She lived a full life of love and laughter.
Phyllis is survived by her children Thomas (JoEllen) of Dundas, Richard of Northfield, Sandra (Frank) Petricka of Northfield, Randy of Northfield, Robin (Lou) Patrick of Northfield; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and special friend Deyon Behrens of Northfield. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Bernie; parents; stillborn brother and sister; son, Juel Craig Wierson; granddaughter, Laura; and great granddaughters, Kaylee and Alyssa.
A memorial service will be held at 4 PM, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the memorial service in Northfield Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to join the family following the interment for a reception at the Wierson Family Farm, 32648 Alta Ave., Northfield, MN.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.