Phyllis Jane Bull

DUNDAS — Phyllis J. Bull, age 79, died September 6, 2022, in Northfield, having bravely battled pancreatic cancer for almost 2 years. Her smile and love for family and friends will be missed.
Memorial services will be held at Little Prairie United Methodist Church, rural Dundas on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial visitation will be held at Little Prairie United Methodist Church, rural Dundas on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Born in Two Harbors, MN to Arnie and Jennie (Eckland) Pelto. She is survived by her husband, of 58 years, Jim; two brothers, Kenneth Pelto of Shorterville, AL and Robert Pelto of Cheyenne, WY; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Susan Bull of Somerset, WI; son, Jeffrey Bull of Ellendale, MN; and five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She and Jim have lived in Madison, MN, Montgomery, MN, Algona, IA, Shawno, WI, and Owatonna, MN, before moving back to the farm upon retirement. Phyl worked part-time for J.C. Penney and when the kids were older began a 20-year career at Federated Insurance in Owatonna. First in the training department and then as an administrative assistant in the executive wing. Her ability to work with people was well utilized.
