Paul Westhoff

SAINT CLOUD — Paul F. Westhoff, 84 of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. A gathering of family and friends will be from 2-5 pm on Saturday April 22, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 1900 Veterans Dr., St. Cloud. A Remembrance Program will begin at 3:00 and guests will be invited to share a special memory or story about Paul. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Paul's name.

Tags

