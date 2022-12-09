Patricia Jean Gergen

DENNISON — Patricia passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 08, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Gergen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
DENNISON — Patricia passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 08, 2022.
She was born on March 1, 1948, in Northfield, MN to Dorothy Mae and Juel Morris Arne. She grew up in Faribault, MN and was the oldest daughter out of three brothers and four sisters. She is a graduate of Faribault High School. On April 26th, 1969, Patricia married John Gergen at St. Pius V Catholic Church in Cannon Falls, MN surrounded by their family and friends. Early on, she enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards, and attending family bonfires with John, family and friends. They raised their three children, Kelly, Kenneth, and Renee on their family farm located in Dennison, MN. Patricia loved to spend time with her family.
As their family grew, she enjoyed helping on the farm, planning camping adventures, fishing, baking, volunteering at the Cannon Falls Elementary School, baking donuts on Sunday at church, babysitting, and visiting with her siblings. A genuinely kind woman loved by all who knew her.
She will be sorrily missed by her family. She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, John; children, Kelly (James) Schulz, Kenneth (Patty) Gergen, and Renee Gergen; grandchildren, Jorden (Dustin) Wallentine, Jadyn Schulz, Johnathan Gergen, Jacob Gergen, and Isaac Gergen; and great-grandson, Waylon Wallentine; brothers, James Arne, Juel (Patsy) Arne, and Gary (Dallas) Arne; sisters, Peggy (Steve) Schoenbauer, Carol Aldorfer, Sandy (Tom) Komis, and Theresa Arne; and her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Those going before her are her parents, Dorothy and Juel Arne; mother and father-in-law, Lee and Florence Gergen; sisters-in-law, Debbie Gergen, Cele Arne, and Lisa Arne; and brothers-in-law, Charles Aldorfer and Stan Gergen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 13 at 11:00am, with visitation from 10-11am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miesville. Following lunch, interment will be at St. Pius V Catholic Cemetery.
Active urn bearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Arrangements are being made by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.