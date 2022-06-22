NORTHFIELD — Pamela DeBoer, age 78, passed unexpectedly at home on Thursday afternoon, June 9, 2022. Her husband and son were by her side.
Pamela Ann Keil DeBoer was born November 26, 1943, in Titonka, Iowa, to Maurice and Lilah (Kaphengst) Keil. As a girl she moved with her family to a farm near Ledyard. She attended Ledyard High School where she played on the state high school basketball team and was Valedictorian of the Class of 1961. She attended Iowa State University - Ames, where in 1965 she received her bachelor's degree in Applied Art.
On July 26, 1965, Pam married Larry Michael DeBoer, at the Evangelical & Reformed Church in Ledyard. After marriage they made their home in Ames and Pam taught Art at the junior high school. During that time Larry was serving in the US Army and they moved to Fort Knox, Kentucky. In 1968, while Larry was deployed to Vietnam, Pam returned to Iowa State and received her Master's Degree. Upon Larry's return, they moved to Bloomington, Minnesota, and Pam began working as an artist for the Star Tribune - a job she loved. In 1969, they bought a home in Apple Valley. In the pursuing years Pam began working as a sales representative for Her Majesty children's clothing company. In 1992, they moved to Northfield and Pam continued in the clothing business as a sales rep and regional manager. She retired in 2000.
Pam enjoyed playing Bridge, Mahjong, reading, golf, tennis and downhill skiing. She was an excellent cook, loved to travel with Larry, and was a tried and true scrap booker. She was creative, artistic, involved and caring. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Larry; her sons, Trent (Betsy) of Olympia, Washington, Chad of Northfield; her granddaughter, Lilah; 3 brothers, Bruce (Carol) Keil of Lakeville, Brent (Carol) of Gilbert, Arizona, Scott (Sue) of Manly, Iowa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and a reception will follow. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Northfield Community Action Center or the donor's choice.