Otto Reitz

NORTHFIELD — Reverend Otto John Reitz born 12/08/1930 in Fairfield, Washington, died and went on to his heavenly home on 9/13/2022 at the Benedictine Memory Unit Northfield, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his father Otto W. Reitz and mother Helene Reitz (Wittrock), sister Elisabeth, brothers Gerhard, Robert, Armin, Theodore and Marcus. His living siblings are sisters Marie and Rosaline and brothers Joseph, and Karl. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and attended Pacific Lutheran College and subsequently Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, where he received a Masters of Divinity. During his pastoral internship year in Toledo, Ohio, he met the love of his life LaVerne D. Lawrence and they were married on June 3, 1956. He served as a Lutheran Pastor at Faith Lutheran Shell Rock, IA, Messiah Lutheran Janesville, IA, Bethel Lutheran Graettinger, IA, St. Peter's Lutheran Greene, IA, American Lutheran LaPorte City, IA, interim pastor at Grace Lutheran Nerstrand, MN and Gol Lutheran Kenyan, MN. Otto was a voracious reader and he loved nature which drew him to hiking, camping, backpacking, canoeing and biking.

