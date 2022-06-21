Norma Irene Bickel

NORTHFIELD — Norma Bickel, age 99, of Northfield, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at her home.
Norma was born the daughter of Carl and Catherine (Sorensen) Miller on May 18, 1923, on the family farm near Elko. She attended Eidswold country school through the eighth grade and then boarded in Northfield which allowed her to attend school in Northfield. In her junior year of school busses became available and she completed high school in Lakeville graduating in 1940.
Norma first worked as a caretaker for a college professor whose wife required in-house care. She then began working as a bookkeeper for the Ben Franklin store in Northfield, Norma was united in marriage to Donald Bickel on June 20, 1948, in Hazelwood Lutheran Church. The couple lived for a short while in Northfield before moving to a farm on Dennison Blvd. She worked at home helping raise their three children. Don died in 1981.
Norma was known as a great cook and enjoyed baking. She loved bird watching and gardening. The Moravian Church and her faith were especially important in her life. She was active throughout the church from serving as secretary on the church council, a Sunday school teacher, ladies aid, church circles, and volunteering for a Christmas sharing program through the church. She also was a 4H leader. Norma was a very generous and loving person. She was a gracious host that always made sure visitors were fed or offered refreshments. She worked hard in her life and was a good provider for her family. Her grandchildren loved listening to their grandma talk about her life growing up.
She is survived by her children Gary (Linda) of Norwood Young America, Lyle of Northfield, Linda (Tony) Hauschildt of Duluth; three grandchildren Elizabeth (Chris) Ream, Laura Hauschildt, Mary (Chuck) Storms; great-grandchildren Alexandra, Tanner, and Jake Storms; along with other family members, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Norma was preceded in death by her husband; and her siblings Ruth and Cora Miller, Mabel (Rudy) Morten, Milton (Leona) Miller.
Services will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Monday, June 27, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield.