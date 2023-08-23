Nancy Enge

NORTHFIELD — Nancy Lee Enge, age 87, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday evening, August 17, 2023, at Reflections on the Three Links Campus. A sweet loving Mother, Grandma and Great Grandma and a dedicated, kind Nurse for 21 years at HCMC. Nancy loved visits with family, enjoyed swimming, traveling especially to Hawaii & Black Hills and life-long expert at keeping plants in good health.

Service information

Oct 15
Visitation
Sunday, October 15, 2023
3:00PM-5:00PM
Bierman, Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street S.
Northfield, MN 55057
Oct 16
Visitation
Monday, October 16, 2023
9:00AM-9:50AM
Oct 16
Service
Monday, October 16, 2023
10:00AM
