Nancy Enge

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 105 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 97 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 7
PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
NORTHFIELD — Nancy Lee Enge, age 87, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday evening, August 17, 2023, at Reflections on the Three Links Campus. A sweet loving Mother, Grandma and Great Grandma and a dedicated, kind Nurse for 21 years at HCMC. Nancy loved visits with family, enjoyed swimming, traveling especially to Hawaii & Black Hills and life-long expert at keeping plants in good health.