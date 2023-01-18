NORTHFIELD — Nancy Downhour, age 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at Homestead Hospice in Owatonna.
NORTHFIELD — Nancy Downhour, age 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at Homestead Hospice in Owatonna.
Nancy Ann (Schmidtke) Downhour was born October 22, 1938, in Faribault, Minnesota, to Harvey G. and Laurinda (Pommeranz) Schmidtke. She was raised on the family farm west of Dundas. She was baptized November 13, 1938, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault and confirmed May 4, 1952, at Peace Lutheran Church in Faribault. She attended grade school at both Trinity and Peace Lutheran Schools, attended Northfield High School for one year and graduated from Faribault High School in 1956. During high school she worked at the Rainbow Café and was a member of the Big Star 4-H Club. Later, she worked at the canning factory and Nelson's Super Market in Faribault.
On June 25, 1960, Nancy married David Gene Downhour at Peace Lutheran Church. After marriage they lived in Excelsior for a year before moving to Northfield in the Fall of 1961. Nancy attended Upper Midwest Hair Dressing Academy in Minneapolis. She worked with David at a Northfield Beauty Parlor. After her children were born, Nancy worked for Finger Drapery and the Longfellow School Library. Most notably, she celebrated a 25 year career at the St. Olaf College Post Office and Bookstore.
Nancy was a longtime active member of Trinity Lutheran Church Northfield. Her hobbies included tending her flower gardens, baking delicious sweet treats, playing cards, cheering on the Twins, listening to music, and collecting angels. In addition, she enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sports, music and special events.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years David; her children Douglas (Denise) of Inver Grove Heights, Julie of Hastings, Steven (Carol) of Inver Grove Heights; 5 grandchildren Denna, Drew (Sarah), Samuel, Carly and Alyssa; her sister Marlys Bauer of Faribault; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Carol Matthies, her brother Ronald Schmidtke and her parents.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM on Sunday at the church. Dinner will follow the service at the church. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church Northfield or Northfield Hospital.
