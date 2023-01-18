Nancy Downhour

NORTHFIELD — Nancy Downhour, age 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at Homestead Hospice in Owatonna.

To send flowers to the family of Nancy Downhour, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 22
Visitation
Sunday, January 22, 2023
1:00PM-2:50PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 22
Service
Sunday, January 22, 2023
3:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments