ORONO — “Would give you the sweater off her back if you admired it.” Born June 12, 1951 in Northfield, MN came this generous country girl with city smarts. An adventurous soul seeker, Monica hitchhiked to the West Coast and back at 17. At 23, she left again to work at Kinderspital in Zürich, Switzerland, then onward to work and live in St. Martin, FVI., Orcas Island, WA, and the Greenbrier Hotel, WV as Spa Director. Her unique contributions as a savvy spa developer were recognized industry-wide. Nature was her nurturer and her family her purpose and passion. Dedicated with love and commitment to daughters Lindsay (Mike) Drebenstedt, Madeline Brown, and her dearest, husband Michael, together 43 years after meeting as neighbors in cabins in Colorado. Passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2022. Preceded in death by parents Helen and Thomas Tuma and brother Glenn Tuma. Survived by siblings Cheryl (Benet) Freund, Darrell (Marilyn) Tuma, Robert (Lorie) Tuma, Lynn (Jim) Fox, Lori (0Dave) Fjelsted, Michele (Rich) Kasel, David Tuma, and Tom Tuma. Grandchildren Clive and Laney Drebenstedt. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held soon.
