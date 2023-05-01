NORTHFIELD — Monica Plaster, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Millstream Commons in Northfield.
Monica Mae Loomis was born on June 15, 1941, in La Crosse, WI, to Peter Loomis and Jessica Abbott and raised mostly in La Crosse. In her teen years she moved to the Minneapolis area with her mother and three younger sisters. Monica married and had three children, Christopher, Micheline and Eric. Divorced and married and had a fourth child, JoAnn. Monica divorced and focused on raising her children until she found her forever in 1980, William H. Plaster. They were united in marriage in 1983. They moved to Northfield, MN in 1987 until they then moved to Randolph, MN in1993.
She worked for Sperry/Unysis as a fabricator building circuit boards for 25 years and as a sexual assault advocate with the Robert B. Louis House in Dakota county in the late 1980s. In 1997 Monica and Bill opened their home to teenage boys and did foster care in Dakota county. This was their passion, and they enjoyed their time as foster parents. Many boys who had been in their home would request to go back if they found themselves needing a home to go to. These boys were very special to Monica and Bill became part of the family. In 2004 Bill and Monica decided to retire and sold their home and moved to Tomah WI. This is where they called home until the summer of 2021 when they moved closer to family to help with their health needs. They moved in August of 2021 to Northfield. Monica's husband had been receiving treatment for liver cancer and in September 2021 Monica's husband passed after a very courageous battle.
Monica enjoyed her flower gardens, music, singing, studying the bible, and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren. Family was very important to Monica, and she felt that blood did not make family, but love did. She was a wonderful woman and will be dearly missed by all those that knew her.
Monica is survived by her four children, Christopher Shape of Eagan, Micheline Fruci of Lakeville, Eric Shape of Lakeville and JoAnn (James) Golden of Northfield; six grandchildren, Heather Gramley, Linnelle (Roger) Fruci, Joshua Gramley, Anthony Klug, Emmanuel Shape and Adrian Golden; six great grandchildren; a brother, Leo Loomis; sisters, Petra Shmeckpeper, Patrica Webster, Sandi Berger, Darlene Henderson; and many other family and friends that loved her dearly.
Monica was preceded in death by her husband, William "Wild Bill" Plaster; parents, Peter Loomis and Jessie Henderson; grandson, Corey Storbeck; as well as her brother, Edward Loomis.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 PM, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bierman Funeral Home, with a service at 3:30 PM.
Memorials can be designated to the donor's choice.
