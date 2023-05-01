Monica Plaster

NORTHFIELD — Monica Plaster, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Millstream Commons in Northfield.

Service information

May 13
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 13, 2023
2:00PM-4:00PM
May 13
Service
Saturday, May 13, 2023
3:30PM
