Milton "Michael" H. Burrow

DUNDAS — Milton "Michael" Burrow, age 83, of Dundas, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Minneapolis VA Health Care.
Milton, better known as Michael, was born December 7, 1938, the son of Berryman and Esta (Rummel) Burrow in Phoenix, AZ. He was drafted into the United States Army on November 29, 1960 and served for 3 years during the Vietnam War. He reenlisted for two more years and received his honorable discharge. Following his service, Michael attended trade school in Minneapolis learning to be an electrician. He was united in marriage to Connie Cakebread on April 21, 1968, in Northfield. As a union member, Michael and his family moved throughout including Lindstrom, Minnesota, Idaho, and eventually to Delta Junction, Alaska. There he began his own business as an electrician. After nine years in Alaska, the family moved to a hobby farm near Dundas. He continued working and commuted to the Twin Cities area until his retirement.
Michael enjoyed fishing and camping up North. He loved the farm life and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife Connie of Dundas; two daughters Heidi Banks of Northfield, Jenny Burrow of Dundas; a son Sam (Nikki) of Geneva; four grandchildren Phoebe, Sunny, Peter and Elizabeth. He is also survived by a brother in California, Jack, and his father-in-law Melvin Cakebread of Northfield. He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law Ordis Cakebread (2019.)
Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. biermanfuneralhome.com.
