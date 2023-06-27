Michael Almen

NORTHFIELD — Mike Almen, 77, passed away peacefully Monday morning, June 26, 2023, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.

Service information

Jun 29
Visitation
Thursday, June 29, 2023
9:30AM-10:20AM
Jun 29
Service
Thursday, June 29, 2023
10:30AM
