NORTHFIELD — Melanie Valencia, age 14 of Northfield, passed away in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday evening, August 4, 2022, from injuries received in an accident in Northfield on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Melanie was born on March 28, 2008, in Wildomar, California to Alma Rosas. In 2012, she moved with her family to Northfield. She attended Greenvale School and had just completed 8th grade at Northfield Middle School. Melanie loved soccer and was a leader both on and off the field. She brought out the best in others and was loving, kind, courteous, always smiling, encouraging and 100% committed to doing her best. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.
Survivors include her parents, Alma Rosas and Abraham Agapito Rosas; her brothers and sister, AJ, Giovanni and Tatiana; her grandmother, Maria Julia Rosas, her uncles Ivan Galicia Rosas and Joel Nava; her God-mother and God-father, Ana Maria Romero Rosas and Israel Agapito Rosas; other relatives and many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00PM, Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield. Visitation will be from 10:00AM to 1:30PM on Sunday at the Bierman Funeral Home.
