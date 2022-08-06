Melanie Valencia

NORTHFIELD — Melanie Valencia, age 14 of Northfield, passed away in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday evening, August 4, 2022, from injuries received in an accident in Northfield on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Service information

Aug 7
Funeral
Sunday, August 7, 2022
2:00PM
Aug 7
Visitation
Sunday, August 7, 2022
10:00AM-1:30PM
