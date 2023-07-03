INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — Maximillian Williams of Inver Grove Heights, formally from Northfield, MN passed on June 25 2023.

Service information

Jul 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 8, 2023
10:30AM
Augustana Lutheran Church
1400 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118
Jul 8
Interment
Saturday, July 8, 2023
12:30PM-1:00PM
Acacia Park Cemetery
2151 Pilot Knob Road
Mendota Heights, MN 55120
Jul 8
Visitation
Saturday, July 8, 2023
8:30AM-10:30AM
Augustana Lutheran Church
1400 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118
