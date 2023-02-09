Matthew Sackmaster

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — Matthew Dean Sackmaster died unexpectedly on February 6, 2023. Matt was born to Kathy and Jerry Sackmaster on November 17, 1967, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Matt, a man of few but generally humorous words, will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Friday, February 24, 2023
10:00AM-10:50AM
Feb 24
Service
Friday, February 24, 2023
11:00AM
