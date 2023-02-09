Matthew Sackmaster

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — Matthew Dean Sackmaster died unexpectedly on February 6, 2023. Matt was born to Kathy and Jerry Sackmaster on November 17, 1967, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Matt, a man of few but generally humorous words, will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Growing up in Northfield, Minnesota, Matt's early years were filled with paper routes, playing outside until the whistle blew, watching horror movies with his brothers and canine companion Zeke, rubber band fights, and building contraptions in the attic with his cousins and friends. He loved spaghetti with meatballs and a good cheesecake. As time went on he developed passions for tennis, music played on vinyl, and all things fantasy.
Matt dedicated much of his professional life to US Bank where he was a Senior Software Engineer. Away from work, Matt could be found smiling on the golf course, playing cards, helping his dad with anything tech, or cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Although he lived all of his life in Minnesota, he ventured to Rome, Moscow, and London with family. In 2001, Matt selflessly donated his kidney to save his mother's life. He enjoyed spending time with friends in northern Minnesota, caring for his dogs and chinchilla, and grilling a good steak.
He is survived by his father Jerry Sackmaster of Northfield, his brother and best friend Mike of Eagan (with wife Lisa, daughters Amanda and Megan, and son-in-law Charlie Plunkett), his sister Maureen of Saint Paul (with husband Paul and sons North and Finn), his sister-in-law Colleen of Naples, Florida (with daughter Sydney and sons Owen and Cole), as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and friends. He is now at peace with his mother Kathy, brother Mark, and sister Maria.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM, Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Northfield Golf Club until 3:00PM. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield, at a later date.