NORTHFIELD — On April 6, 2023, Mary Nelson passed away peacefully at Reflections at Three Links, with her family by her side, after suffering a massive stroke a week earlier.
She was born January 18, 1947, to Professor William Henry Peacock and Mrs. Helen Miller Peacock of Chapel Hill, NC, and grew up in Chapel Hill. She attended elementary school in Chapel Hill and also Durham Academy (previously Calvert School) in Durham North Carolina, and graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1964, where she worked in the local community as part of the high school's Distributive Education program, taught by Edward Jaynes. She joined the Spanish Club and then broadened her knowledge of Spanish when she lived with a family in Bogota, Columbia during the summer of 1963 as part of the American Field Service program. She was a member of the National Honor Society and a National Merit Finalist.
In the fall of 1964, Mary enrolled in St. Olaf College. After graduation, she became a teacher, before working at Carleton College as secretary in the physical plant, admissions office, and language center for over 35 years. She started working at the VFW Post 4393 and doing bookkeeping for Jim and Joan Spalding at the Hideaway, while helping with their children and becoming part of the family.
Mary was a big sports fan and always cheered for her UNC Tar Heels, Vikings, Twins, and the Northfield Raiders. She got to see UNC men's basketball team win the National Championship in New Orleans with Arlene Kluver in 1982. The other championship she cherished seeing live was when her son Cullen and his football teammates won the 4A State Championship in 1997.
Friends were very important to Mary. She enjoyed spending time at the VFW, watching sporting events, going on girls' weekends, getting together to make new memories and reminiscing about the past. She enjoyed helping others and making them smile. She always remembered and focused on the small special details that were important to people, because they were special to her.
Mary is survived by her son Cullen (Brienne), grandsons Rigg (13) and Clay (11) of Carver. Her sister Margaret Peacock, St. Ignace, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Helen Peacock and her longtime partner Jerry Rice.
Services will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Northfield Touchdown Club, 122 Sunny View Dr., Northfield, MN 55057. biermanfuneralhome.com.