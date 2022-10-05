NORTHFIELD — Mary Hove, age 99, passed away Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at the Care Center of the Northfield Retirement Community.
Mary Lucile (Rion) Hove of Northfield, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022.She was 99. Mary was born on January 12, 1923, in Lexington, Kentucky. Her parents were Lucile Glenn (Reveal) Rion and Stokely Towles Rion. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Louise Stokely (Rion) Finney and brother-in-law Clyde Junior Finney of Lexington, and her husband of 27 years, Haldor ("Hal") Lauritz Hove. She is survived by her niece Elizabeth Rion (Finney) Seif and nephew-in-law Steven William Seif of Lexington and her grandniece Sarah Rion (Hood) Ledford, grandnephew-in-law Jerry Keith Ledford, and great-grandnephew Jonathan Daniel Ledford of Danville, Kentucky.
Mary was a kind and generous aunt and sister and maintained ties with Lexington. She visited her family and old friends in Lexington often, especially after the death of her husband in 1994.
Mary graduated from Henry Clay High School in Lexington in 1939 and entered the University of Kentucky at the age of 16. She worked as a translator for the Office of Censorship of the United States Government in Miami and New Orleans from 1942 to 1945. During that period, she finished college (by correspondence) and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky in 1943. She went on to earn a master of arts degree from Smith College in 1946 and a doctorate in English literature from Johns Hopkins University in 1957. Mary taught English at Hood College from 1946 to 1948, Mount Holyoke College from 1951 to 1954, and Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, from 1955 to 1967. Additionally, for many years while she was teaching, she worked for the Educational Testing Service in Princeton, New Jersey, as a grader and test constructor of Advanced Placement English exams. She met Hal there, married him in 1967, and moved to Northfield, where Hal was a professor of English at St. Olaf College. She worked for the Norwegian-American History Association, and specifically for historian Odd Lovoll, as an editor from 1978 to 2001 and as an indexer for several years beginning in 2001.
Mary was pleased to be part of the Northfield and St. Olaf communities for 55 years. She attended many St. Olaf events, looked forward to the annual St. Olaf Christmas Festival, and was a long-time member, with Hal, of several couples' groups. She had a lifelong interest in opera and enjoyed attending Metropolitan Opera traveling productions when she lived near Atlanta and later in Minneapolis/St. Paul. She had a deep interest in lifelong learning and took many classes offered by the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium in Northfield. Her house was overflowing with books. She loved to travel. She and Hal visited Scandinavia, other European countries, and Morocco, and she also traveled with her mother and, later, her sister and her niece.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank two friends and caregivers who helped make Mary's last few years good ones: Mary Ann Polley and Molly Peterson, both of Northfield. Many other caregivers, both private and at the Northfield Care Center, were also kind and attentive and are appreciated.
A private committal ceremony is being planned, and a public celebration of life will take place in the spring.