Marvin "Marv" Frank Koktavy

PARK RAPIDS — Marvin "Marv" Frank Koktavy passed away peacefully on Saturday April 15th, 2023, in Wadena, MN.

Service information

Apr 26
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
10:30AM
Apr 26
Visitation
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
9:30AM-10:30AM
Apr 25
Visitation
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
4:30PM-7:00PM
