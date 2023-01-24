Marjorie Ehlers

NORTHFIELD — Marjorie Ehlers, age 90, formerly of Castle Rock, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, January 16, 2023, at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, MN.

Feb 4
Visitation
Saturday, February 4, 2023
9:30AM-10:50AM
Feb 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 4, 2023
11:00AM
