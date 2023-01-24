NORTHFIELD — Marjorie Ehlers, age 90, formerly of Castle Rock, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, January 16, 2023, at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, MN.
Marjorie Jean Ehlers was born on February 11, 1932, in Farmington, Minnesota, to Forest and Laura (Becker) Cook. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1950, where she was homecoming queen. Marjorie married Stanley Ehlers on January 10, 1953, at Farmington United Methodist Church and the couple made their home in Beloit, WI. They returned to Minnesota in 1954. In 1955, the family moved to an 80-acre hobby farm west of Castle Rock, where they lived for 53 years, including building a new house on the property in 1981. After 49 years of part-time farming, Stanley and Marjorie rented out the land in 2004 and had an auction sale. They sold the farm in 2008, and moved to Northfield.
Through the years, Marjorie worked as a seamstress, as a school lunch lady, and as a telephone operator. She was first and foremost a farm wife and homemaker. In retirement, Marjorie continued to enjoy sewing, golf and spinning wool. She and Stanley wintered in Mesa, Arizona for 24 years. The couple were members of Northfield United Methodist Church. Marjorie cared deeply for those she loved. Her quips and wisdom will be dearly missed by those who loved her.
She is survived by her three children, Douglas (Sharon) Ehlers of Morris, and Jeanine (Gary) Hanson of Maple Grove, Beth (Ken) Schueler of Zumbrota; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other family members, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley (2022), brother Robert Cook, sister Jeanette Martin, and her parents.
A celebration of life for Marjorie and Stan will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Northfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM at the church and a reception will follow. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be in Castle Rock Valley Cemetery.
