NORTHFIELD — Marilyn Joy Wing (Dahl), age 95 of Northfield, passed away peacefully at the Northfield Long Term Center on February 24, 2023. Marilyn was born on January 3, 1928, to Elmer L. Dahl and Lila M. (Evans) Dahl in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated with honors from North High school in 1945 and received a bachelor's degree in medical technology from the University of Minnesota in 1949. On December 16, 1949, she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Wing at Calvary Presbyterian church in Minneapolis. Their first two daughters (Carolyn and Geraldine) were born in Minneapolis. She was very active in their church and in various musical groups in the Minneapolis area, with her beautiful soprano voice. Music remained her biggest passion for the rest of her life.
In 1959, Fred and Marilyn moved their family to Northfield and soon welcomed their third daughter, Rhonda.
Marilyn directed several musical groups in the Northfield community. Besides the Methodist Youth choirs and church bell choir, she directed the St. Peter's church bell choir and the CAC senior chime choir. She also was the first director of the Northfield Troubadours Mens chorus, which she led for 19 years.
Soon after moving to Northfield, Marilyn started to perform in many Northfield Arts Guild plays and musicals, including playing Aunt Eller in three different productions of Oklahoma. She starred in such plays as On Golden Pond and The Importance of Being Ernest. Performing and directing gave her great joy. Always a creative person, she loved working with fibers, teaching herself how to spin, weave and dye her own wool and silk. She created many beautiful and intricate items for family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Seas of Northfield, Geraldine (David) Seaburg of Surprise, AZ, and Rhonda Nelson of Tucson, AZ. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Kristen (Michael) Trader, Brian (Amanda) Seas, Stephen (Jenny) Seas, Tim Seaburg, Lauren Seaburg, Jennifer (Jason) Silverman, and Michael Nelson. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Norah Seas, Brenden Seas, Duncan Trader, Stella Silverman, and Hazel Silverman. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Warner Dahl, her son-in-law Dennis Seas, and her beloved husband, Fred. Rest in peace, Mom.
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held Monday, March 6th at 11am at the Northfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, with luncheon to follow. Following lunch, there will be a private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Northfield United Methodist Bell Choir Fund. biermanfuneralhome.com.