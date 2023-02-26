Marilyn Joy Wing

NORTHFIELD — Marilyn Joy Wing (Dahl), age 95 of Northfield, passed away peacefully at the Northfield Long Term Center on February 24, 2023. Marilyn was born on January 3, 1928, to Elmer L. Dahl and Lila M. (Evans) Dahl in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated with honors from North High school in 1945 and received a bachelor's degree in medical technology from the University of Minnesota in 1949. On December 16, 1949, she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Wing at Calvary Presbyterian church in Minneapolis. Their first two daughters (Carolyn and Geraldine) were born in Minneapolis. She was very active in their church and in various musical groups in the Minneapolis area, with her beautiful soprano voice. Music remained her biggest passion for the rest of her life.

