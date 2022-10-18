SUN CITY WEST — Marie Louise Rogers of Sun City West, AZ passed away quickly and peacefully on September 30, 2022.
Born to Alfons Barthel and Elizabeth (Spuller Barthel) Love on June 1, 1933. Preceded in death by parents, sister-in-law Kay Barthel, and husband of 58 years, Laurence J. “Jerry” Rogers.
Survived by children Larry (Sandra) Rogers and Martha (Jeff) Jentz; brothers Don Barthel and Ray (Laurie) Love; grandchildren Caitlin Rogers, Tessa (Wyatt) Parks, Anna Jentz, Laura Jentz, and Karl Jentz; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Marie was raised in Dearborn, MI where her immigrant parents impressed upon her the importance of education. She graduated from Fordson High School in 1951 where she was active in theater. Marie, a voracious reader and talented writer, earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Michigan State University in 1955. Marie later attended Wayne State University where she graduated with a Master’s in Education.
Marie impacted lives by teaching secondary English and social studies. Her longest tenure was at St. Dominic School in Northfield, MN. There she taught seventh and eighth-grade students for 20+ years. Marie was well known for her grammar tests. One student recalled, “Mrs. Rogers had grammar so cemented in our brains that when we got to ninth-grade grammar, our St. Dominic class tested out of a semester of English.” Another student credited Marie with uncovering her learning disability and greatly improving her self-esteem. Yet another student wrote of Marie, “You will probably never know how many lives you have changed. But please know that you have all my respect and appreciation.”
In 1996, Marie and husband Jerry retired to Sun City West, AZ. In retirement, Marie volunteered as an ESL teacher and joined a succession of book clubs. She also enjoyed playing golf, exercising, shopping for clothes, and meeting friends for coffee. Most of all, she enjoyed Clay Club. Marie loved the camaraderie of fellow artists and creating with her hands. Her beautiful and unique pieces often sold out at pottery shows. Her family and friends are lucky to have her art decorating their homes.
Marie will be dearly missed.
