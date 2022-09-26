Margaret Solveig Velde

NORTHFIELD — On September 17, 2022, Margaret Solveig (Moe) Velde died peacefully in her home with her son and younger daughter at her bedside. She was born on January 15, 1922, in Atascadero, California, to Melvin Moe and Sigrid Eimon Moe. She was one of the first infants baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Paso Robles, California, where she spent her childhood. She remembered milking the family cow, "Bossie," and enjoying family picnics at the seashore. She enjoyed the natural beauty of her surroundings. With the help of her 4th grade teacher, she won a national wildflower identification competition, locating and identifying 426 different flowers. The prize was $2.

