Margaret Solveig Velde

NORTHFIELD — On September 17, 2022, Margaret Solveig (Moe) Velde died peacefully in her home with her son and younger daughter at her bedside. She was born on January 15, 1922, in Atascadero, California, to Melvin Moe and Sigrid Eimon Moe. She was one of the first infants baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Paso Robles, California, where she spent her childhood. She remembered milking the family cow, "Bossie," and enjoying family picnics at the seashore. She enjoyed the natural beauty of her surroundings. With the help of her 4th grade teacher, she won a national wildflower identification competition, locating and identifying 426 different flowers. The prize was $2.
From an early age, Solveig showed a talent for music. She took piano lessons from her Aunt Anna Eimon, walking miles across almond and fruit orchards to the ranch where her aunt lived. Her aunt, a St. Olaf College graduate, urged Solveig to attend her alma mater. Once enrolled in 1939, Solveig studied piano with Charlotte Donhowe and Norwegian with Esther Gulbrandson. The Minnesota winter of 1939-40 was bitterly cold. Homesick and missing the warm California sun, Solveig headed home after completing her first year. She then attended Heald business college in San Jose. On weekends she would attend church back in Paso Robles. One Sunday she met a handsome serviceman who was training at nearby Camp Roberts. When she returned to San Jose, she told her roommate, "I met the man I'm going to marry. He's Norwegian, Lutheran, and good looking."
Then Pearl Harbor was attacked. Her three brothers enlisted. To do her part, Solveig, at the age of 20, joined the WAVES and traveled to Washington, DC. She worked for Navy Admiral Redfield Mason, a cryptologist who helped decipher the Japanese code. She remembered typing the message that pinpointed the location of Japanese Admiral Yamamoto, resulting in his demise. While serving in Washington, she was thrilled to meet and introduce Eleanor Roosevelt at a WAVES luncheon.
After the War ended, she reunited with the handsome pilot Theodore "Ted" M. Velde. They married on June 23, 1946. In the following years, they had three children. From 1951-1955, Ted served in the Air Force ROTC at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. During that time, Solveig remarked, "Wouldn't it be nice if you had an ROTC assignment at St. Olaf when our children are older?"
Air Force assignments took the family to Japan from 1955-1958. Then five years were spent in Montgomery, Alabama, during the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
In 1963, Solveig's wish was fulfilled when Ted was assigned to head the ROTC at St. Olaf. She enjoyed getting reacquainted with her Norwegian professor and piano teacher. Eventually she was asked to join the Nordic Arts Club, a group of women devoted to working on Norwegian needlework and crafts (and enjoying coffee and dessert).
In 1968, the family was transferred to London where Ted worked with NATO. During that time, Solveig arranged family trips to Norway and the Continent. She also enjoyed many concerts and theatrical events in London. In 1970, their time abroad came to an abrupt end when Ted was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and airlifted to Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC. Solveig soon followed, living in a small apartment on the hospital campus while Ted received treatment. They returned home to Northfield in 1971. Ted died in 1974, and Solveig remained in their home until her passing.
Much of the rest of her life was devoted to community service. In 1975 she volunteered with Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service to help resettle refugees from Cambodia and Vietnam. She served as a hospice volunteer. Perhaps most rewarding was her service to the Northfield Retirement Community, where she and her brother David Moe conducted evening vespers in the Chapel for more than 25 years. Throughout her life, she reflected her deep Christian faith in her active church involvement. She loved the hymns she played as a church organist from her high school days and beyond.
Solveig traveled extensively through Europe with her son, Tryg, with whom she shared a love of classical music. They attended numerous concerts in major European musical venues. She had season tickets to the Minnesota Orchestra for decades. Her favorite composers included Grieg, Brahms, and Mahler.
A consummate hostess, Solveig graciously welcomed guests to her home for meals, coffee, and dessert. Wild rice soup, lefse, and rhubarb pie were among her specialties. She enjoyed spending time by the North Shore of Lake Superior and walking the shores of Cape Cod.
After a fall at home in December 2017, Solveig was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic and then recuperated at the Northfield Retirement Center. She returned home in February 2018 after a brief hospital stay and was cared for at home until her passing. She celebrated her 100th birthday in January 2022. The family wishes to thank those who tended her so lovingly: her physician Dr. Katherine Helgen, Kris Kath of Home Instead, Marsha Olson, Teresa Tillson, and the exceptional staff of St. Croix Hospice. Special thanks are due to her spiritual counselor and friend, Pastor Kristine Braaten-Lee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Clark, David, and Bick Moe; and grandson Peter Velde Wall. She is survived by her sister Clara (Ken) Riedel; sister-in-law Marilyn Moe; son Tryg Velde; daughters Sonja (Ken) Wall and Inga Velde; grandson Andrew Wall; and great-granddaughter Sofie Wall. She also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews.
The family is considering how best to celebrate her long, well-lived life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Music Department at St. Olaf College or to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by Benson and Langehough Funeral Home.
