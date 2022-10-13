Margaret "Peggy" Wenc

NORTHFIELD — Margaret "Peggy" Louise Wenc, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN. She was born July 5, 1941 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Robert and Louise (Ellert) Burns.
Peggy spent most of her adult life living in Northfield. After being born and raised in Chicago, IL, she married Leonard Wenc and spent her first few married years in Tallahassee, FL, while Len earned his Masters' Degree. The couple then moved to Roseville, MN, when he became employed at Macalester College. They eventually relocated to Northfield when Len was offered the position of Director of Student Financial Services at Carleton College.
Peggy worked for 25 years at St. Olaf College, predominantly as the administrative assistant in the Counseling Center. She greatly enjoyed her work there and made many special friends who were like family to her.
Her hobbies included bowling, shopping, traveling, crossword puzzles, and reading. She had both a sweet and salty tooth and enjoyed Cheetos, chocolate, ice cream and Coca-Cola. She was quick-witted and active, and enjoyed socializing. She loved being a grandma.
Peggy suffered a severe stroke in 2014 which robbed her of her speech and right-side movement, but not her grit and sense of humor. She was still able to enjoy visiting with family and friends, and liked being a part of the action.
Peggy is survived by her sister, Carol Burns; son, Michael (Renee), daughter, Andrea Pegram (Chris); grandsons Luke and James; and step-granddaughters Alivia and Amanda. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Len; father Robert Burns; stepfather Joseph Schroeder and mother Louise Schroeder.
A celebration on Peggy's life will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:00pm at First United Church of Christ, 300 Union Street, Northfield, MN, with Rev. Lauren Baske Davis presiding. Memorials preferred to St. Olaf College or Three Links Care Center. biermanfuneralhome.com.
