Margaret "Peggy" Wenc

NORTHFIELD — Margaret "Peggy" Louise Wenc, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN. She was born July 5, 1941 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Robert and Louise (Ellert) Burns.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret "Peggy" Wenc, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 6
Celebration of Life
Sunday, November 6, 2022
2:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments