NORTHFIELD — Margaret Bierman Cloud, age 58, of Northfield, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born to John and Betsy (Shedd) Bierman on April 18, 1964, in Northfield. One of twelve children, Margaret attended Northfield High School where she was active with the swim team, played hockey and danced with the Hiliners. She was a member of the local 4H and loved riding horses and barrel racing in rodeos. Margaret graduated from high school in 1982. She then attended St. Olaf College where she received her bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1986. She was united in marriage to Steve Cloud on June 21, 1986, at Boe Memorial Chapel on the St. Olaf Campus in Northfield.
Steve entered the United States Navy and served in Hawaii and Pensacola, FL with a few stops in between. The family settled back in Northfield where Margaret was a full-time mother raising her children. Margaret worked at Bierman Furniture alongside her sister Mary and brother Robert. She helped with the Northfield Booster Club and was on the board of directors at the Laura Baker School in Northfield.
Margaret was a second Mom to many of her children's friends and always loved having them come to the house. She was the meal preparer for teams as they went on the road for tournaments. Mostly though, she was the type of person that was always happy for other people's success and accomplishments. Her compassion for others was unmatched and she cared deeply for not just her family, but her many friends as well. She was an incredibly supportive wife, mother, sister, and friend. When the nephews and nieces would come over, she treated them like her grandchildren. Margaret spent her entire life, down to her final days, soaking up every moment life has to offer and surrounding herself with love.
Margaret is survived by her husband Steve of Northfield; her four children Charlie of Saint Paul, Maggie of Northfield, Mandie (Logan) Vaudrin of Maplewood, Jackson of Northfield; her siblings Peter (Diane) of White Bear Lake, Mary (David) Patterson of Northfield, Jane (Paul) Bierman Lytle of Northfield, Joe (Kris) of Cannon Falls, Susan (Bonnie) Bierman of Lakeville, Chris (Dawn) of St. Louis, MO, Robert (Ellen) of Apple Valley, Charlie (Dawn) of Rochester, Jennifer (Jim) Griffin of Wilmette, IL; and a sister-in-law Mary of Northfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers John and Jim; and a sister at infancy Amy.
