Margaret Ann Ellingson

NORTHFIELD — Margaret Ann (Ahrens) Ellingson died December 30th, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community in Northfield, Minnesota, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was 84.

Service information

Jan 20
Visitation
Friday, January 20, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Kenyon
514 Third Street
Kenyon, MN 55946
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 21, 2023
11:00AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
309 Forest St
Kenyon, MN 55946
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

