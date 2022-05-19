PRIOR LAKE — Lynn "Laddie" Davis, age 91 of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully Monday morning, May 16, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee.
Lynn Ackerman Davis was born June 22, 1930, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Otis and Norma (Ackerman) Davis. At the age of 3, he moved with his family to St. Paul, where he graduated from Monroe High School in 1948. Before graduating from about age 12, Laddie and his brother Skip worked on a farm in New Market, MN where this city boy proudly learned to drive a team of horses and do farm work. Lynn joined the U.S. Marine Corps, Fox Company, in 1947 and his service time included serving at the Chosin Reservoir in Korea in 1950-51. Lynn married Dolores Kilburg on August 18, 1951, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in St. Paul. He was discharged from the Marines in 1952 and returned to St. Paul. He attended St. Paul Vocational College for tool and die work on the GI Bill. In 1954, Lynn began working for Honeywell in Minneapolis. Lynn and Dolores moved to Richfield in 1954 and to Prior Lake in 1963. In 1965, he began working for Control Data, retiring in 1989. While living in Prior Lake Lynn was very active with youth sports and was one of the founding fathers of PLAY and St. Michael's basketball programs. Lynn also joined the Air National Guard, 133rd Division and retired after 17 years. The Army bestowed him a commendation for being in charge of the heavy equipment operation that built the runway at Camp Ripley during his service with the guard. He also loved the opportunity to travel to many different destinations around the world with the Guard. Dolores passed away in 1987, and Lynn went into the restaurant business, becoming a partner in The Tavern Restaurant in Northfield, MN. He moved to Northfield in 1996, retiring again in 2008. Lynn moved back to Prior Lake in 2021, residing at McKenna Crossing until his passing.
Lynn was a member of the Chosin Few - a Korean Conflict veterans group, the 1st Marine Division Association, the Northfield and Prior Lake VFWs' and was a former member of Northfield Sertoma and St. Michael's Catholic Church in Prior Lake. Lynn was also the last survivor of the St. Paul Lucky Seven, seven St. Paul boys who joined the service in 1947 and all who made it back from Korea, much to their mothers' joy.
Survivors include his children, Connie Smith (John Searles) of Shakopee, Deborah (Ken) Klingberg of Prior Lake, Michael Davis (Jan Peterson) Jacobsen, Laurie (Dave) Friedges of Prior Lake; five grandchildren Michael Smith, Jeffrey and Liberty Davis, Grady and Shea Friedges; two great grandchildren Joshua and Megan Smith; brother Greg Poepl (Shelley Hutchinson) of Springfield, Illinois; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, his parents, Norma and Clem Poepl, his brother Allen "Skip" Davis, infant brother, his son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey (Maxine) Davis, sister-in-law Pam Poepl, infant grandson Jory Friedges, and his companion, Marlys Nelson.
Laddie said just recently that he "did four times more than he ever thought he would." Our family is overjoyed to have had so much time with our Dad.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Prior Lake VFW from 3:00 - 6:00 P.M. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, with a private family burial in July.