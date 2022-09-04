NORTHFIELD — Lyle Pownell, age 79, passed away in the wee hours of Friday morning, September 2, 2022, at the Northfield Hospital, surrounded by his wife and children.
Lyle Milton Pownell was born January 12, 1943, in Cando, North Dakota, to Lloyd and Annie (Pederson) Pownell. While Lyle was still a boy his father passed away and he moved with his mother and sister to Williston, North Dakota, to live with his grandfather Christian Pederson. In 1958, they moved to Albert Lea, Minnesota, where Lyle graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1961. He attended college in Austin, Minnesota, for one year before transferring to Mankato State College where he had an Education major in Industrial Tech and a minor in Biology. He later received his Master's Degree at St. Cloud State University. On June 6, 1967, Lyle married Karen Hibma in Ocheyedan, Iowa. Over the years Lyle taught Industrial Arts in Elkton, Sherburn, and Worthington, MN. He also taught at a missionary school in Tokyo, Japan for 4 years before moving to Northfield where he continued teaching until retiring in 2002. In Northfield, he was known for the beautiful clocks that he taught approximately 6000 8th graders to build over a 20-year period.
Lyle was an active member of Emmaus Church for 44 years. He enjoyed woodworking, singing and going on adventures with friends and family. He loved Jesus with all his heart and took every opportunity to share God's love with anyone he came into contact with- in word or deed, and often both. He was gregarious and friendly: there were no strangers in his life, only friends he hadn't met yet. He had a twinkle in his eyes and a warm smile that brightened your day and made you feel loved. He was compassionate and wore his heart on his sleeve. He would weep with you in joy or sorrow, or get you to laugh if you needed a lift. He gave really good hugs. Lyle had a big heart and was very generous. He didn't overthink things. If he saw that you needed something, he gave it to you.
Lyle loved his family and cherished the time spent with any of them. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years Karen; 3 children David (Rhonda) of Northfield, Kristin (Russell) Nelson of Minneapolis, Nathan (Marissa) of Burnsville; 14 grandchildren, Sarah (Ross), Anna, Jonathan, Samuel, Benjamin, Josiah, Gideon, Angellina, Gabriella, Isabella, Olivia, Will, Ava, Nathan; sister, Marlene Graves of Mitchell, South Dakota; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Emmaus Church in Northfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home. Interment will be in Northfield Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Memorials are preferred to Emmaus Church kitchen fund, Missions Outreach or the Gideons.
