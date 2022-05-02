NORTHFIELD — Lyle Oster, 71, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, May 1, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
Lyle Edwin Oster was born on October 19, 1950, in Eureka, South Dakota to Edwin and Freida (Himmerich) Oster. He attended Java High School, graduating in 1968, then serving 4 years in the United States Air Force. After the Air Force he attended the Culinary Institute in New York before settling in Northfield, MN. There, Lyle worked in the food service industry, working for Sodexo for over 40 years managing the Carleton College kitchen early in his career then wearing many hats from managing, helping set up kitchens at multiple universities and venues to senior administration work.
Lyle enjoyed traveling the world including Africa, Egypt, Spain and China. He was also part of a traveling group that explored different landmarks across the US. After becoming a grandpa, he put traveling on hold because he wanted to be part of the kids' daily lives. Lyle loved his family deeply and was a hands-on dad and grandpa, always building a new project and teaching new life skills. Building rocket-ships and launching them was a family favorite. His house walls were full of family pictures and artwork. Every Thursday was "Papa Lyle Thursday," where he spent the day with his grandkids and ended at the restaurant of the kid's choice. His grandkids loved playing games with him. Their favorite was to turn his entire house into an obstacle course and have marble races, a tradition they plan to continue.
Lyle is survived by his son, Edwin (Shelby) of Northfield; grandchildren, Ian, Marcus, and Davie Jo; Edwin's mother, Jill (Russ) Lien of Dennison; siblings, Delores Deibert of Aberdeen, SD, Gladys Moser of Aberdeen, SD, Floyd (Karen) Oster of Poulsbo, WA, Janice (Merlin) Thorstenson of Selby, SD and Vernetta Jangula of Ipswich, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Shirley and Clayton.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and a reception will follow. Arrangements are with Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory, Northfield.