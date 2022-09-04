CANNON FALLS — Luella Jane Nelson Poe, age 97, a longtime resident of Cannon Falls, died at Three Links Care Center in Northfield on September 2, 2022.

Service information

Sep 10
Visitation
Saturday, September 10, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Lundberg Funeral Home
5839 Hwy 19 Blvd
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
Sep 10
Memorial Service
Saturday, September 10, 2022
11:00AM
Lundberg Funeral Home
5839 Hwy 19 Blvd
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
