Luann L. Hennes

LONSDALE — Luann L. Hennes, age 46, of Lonsdale, died unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Luann was born on August 2, 1976 in Shakopee to Gerald E. and Barbara L. (Kreuser) Hennes. She grew up in New Prague, graduating from New Prague High School, and attaining an associate arts degree from South Central Community College in Faribault. Luann worked as a rural mail carrier for the Northfield branch of the US Postal Service for many years. Her three children were the center of her world and there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She was a loving, caring single mom, sister, and daughter, putting the needs of others before her own. She was also a force to be reckoned with, with her fiery, sassy personality that served her well because there was no do-it-yourself task that she wouldn't take on! Her favorite environment was the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening and, just like her own mother, had an amazing green thumb that could bring back plants that appeared dead. She was an avid animal lover, with a special love for horses. Any extra down time could find Luann reading a good mystery, doing puzzles, or cross-stitching.

