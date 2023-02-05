Lorna Meyer Docken

WEBSTER — Lorna Docken passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on February 3, 2023 at the Northfield Retirement Community.
Lorna, daughter of Albert and Dorothea Meyer, was born in New Prague on March 30, 1940. She was united in marriage to Joseph Docken, Jr. on June 30, 1962 and together they raised and nurtured five children. Lorna made raising five children look easy and was always present for her family. In the early 1980s she began working seasonally at Bachman's Growing Range in Lakeville. She loved plants, gardening and socializing, so this job was perfect for her. She gained many friendships and brought home lots of plants during her time at Bachman's. Lorna was an active member at Solor Lutheran Church, serving on Ladies Aid, making quilts for the mission program in Minneapolis and assisting Joe as church Treasurer. Lorna proudly served on the Northfield Retirement Center Board of Directors from 1995-2004 and served as Secretary from 1996-2004.
Lorna is survived by daughters, Lorie (Bob Batyko) and Jody (Darren) Curl; sons, Kevin (Nada), Jim (Tiffany) and Mark; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter; sister Elaine McGovern; sister-in-law JoAnn (Docken) Meinke; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Joe, her parents, and siblings Donald Meyer and Ellen (Kodadek).
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at SOLOR LUTHERAN CHURCH in Webster. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Northfield Retirement Community or Solor Lutheran Church.
The family sincerely thanks the staff at Northfield Retirement Center for their compassionate and kind care over the last couple years.