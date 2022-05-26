NORTHFIELD — Lois Rand died on May 24, 2022, in Apple Valley, MN. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 11, at 11:30 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church, Northfield.
Lois Rand was born Lois Marcene Schiager on Aug. 1, 1925, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Arthur Schiager and Emelie Brendsel Schiager. She was baptized at West Nidaros Lutheran Church, Crooks, SD, and confirmed at American Lutheran Church, Hot Springs, SD. In 1927, the family moved to the Black Hills and later to California, Washington, Nebraska and Colorado, where her father's work took them. After attending 12 public schools, she graduated from South High School in Omaha, NE and earned the baccalaureate and master of arts degrees in music at Colorado College.
In 1946, she became parish worker and music director at Trinity Lutheran Church, Thief River Falls, MN. She married Walter Ekeren of that parish in 1947, and they became the parents of a daughter, Sarah, and a son, Mark. Walt was a pharmacist and later a pastor at parishes in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. He preceded her in death in 1972.
In 1974, she married Sidney Rand, a life-long friend of Walt's. He was a pastor, president of St. Olaf College and several other colleges, and the United States Ambassador to Norway.
She was minister of music at First Lutheran Church in St. Paul, vice president of Minda Public Relations in Minneapolis, a teacher, writer, musician and music conductor, and legislative representative for the Illinois Education Association. During both marriages, she worked as a team member with her husbands.
Lois served on numerous local, regional and national boards, such as Greater Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce, Ebenezer Society, Metropolitan Symphony, Lutheran General Health System, Norsemen's Federation, and the Norwegian American Historical Association. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Northfield, MN.
She received the Distinguished Service Award from the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce; the St. Olaf Medal from King Olav V of Norway; the Commander's Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit from King Harald V of Norway; the Ambassador's Award from Norwegian Ambassador Knut Vollebaeck; and the Wittenberg Award from the Luther Institute of Washington, DC. In 2004, she was named the Norwegian American of the Year by the America-Norway Heritage Fund.
In their retirement years, the Rands spoke individually or together about volunteerism and inspirational and religious topics, and nearly 200 times about topics related to Norway and Scandinavia. They were authors of the text for a photography book about Norway. Sidney preceded her in death in 2003.
In addition to both husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Keith Schiager, sister Ruth Egger, and stepson, Peter Rand. She is survived by brother Sheldon (Jean) Schiager; daughter, Sarah (J. Ben) Buck, son Mark (Joan) Ekeren, stepdaughter-in-law Nancy Rand, and step-daughter Mary (Ron) Taylor; grandchildren David Boosinger, Bryce Ekeren, Jessica (Andrew) Bastyr, Jennifer (Jason) Mick, Charity Spencer, Amy (Scott Pryor) Rand, Dorothy (Corey Mollet) Rand, Luke (Jill) Williams, and Leah Williams, and an extended family that includes many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Olaf College for the Rand family scholarship, Northfield Retirement Community Foundation for the spiritual care fund, St. John's Lutheran Church, Northfield or to Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MN.