Frederick A. Dahl 1926–2019 Edina/Northfield—Fred Dahl, age 93, of Edina and formerly of Northfield, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 21, 2019 at Walker Methodist Care Suites in Edina. Frederick Andrew Dahl was born on April 24, 1926, in Garretson, South Dakota, to Frederick and Albernice (Bisson) Dahl. Fred was the second of five children. He attended Pipestone High School before joining the U.S. Navy in 1944. He served during World War II as a member of a combat medical team on a hospital ship in the Mariana Islands, Guam, Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Tokyo. Fred received his honorable discharge in 1946. After his discharge from the U.S. Navy, Fred returned to Minnesota where he met his future wife Leona "Lee" Stratmoen. On June 19, 1948, Fred and Lee were married. Together, they raised four sons -- Rick, Jeff, Greg and Gary. After Fred returned to Minnesota, he earned his college degree in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota. He was a clothing sales representative and manager with Kickernick, Munsingwear, and FormFit-Rogers before he and wife Lee opened their own business, The Dahl House, in Northfield in 1967. Fred and Lee proved to be a great team and their women's clothing retail business grew from a single store in Northfield to a regional chain with 24 stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. The Dahl House was known for its high-quality career women's apparel, its exceptional customer service, and its colorfully flowered shopping bags. Fred was actively involved in the Northfield community and generously supported many local organizations and charities. He served as a board member at Norwest Bank in Northfield, St. John's Lutheran Church, the Northfield Arts Guild, the Minnesota Retail Merchants Association, the Northfield and Minnesota Chambers of Commerce, Sons of Norway, Northfield Lions Club, and the Northfield Golf Club, and was fundraising co-chair for the new Northfield Retirement Center. Fred continued his community support after retirement, serving on the Board of Directors of his retirement community at 7500 York Cooperative in Edina. Fred was blessed to have three loving wives during his long life. After Lee's sudden death 33 years ago, Fred married Lee's twin sister Mae Matthews in 1989. Fred and Mae lived in Northfield and Balsam Lake, Wisconsin for 12 years, until Mae was tragically killed in a car accident in 2001. In 2002, Fred married Marlene Stanga, who survives him, and the couple made their home in Northfield and Balsam Lake until they moved to Edina in 2009. Fred enjoyed traveling the world with wife Lee before his retirement and was able to continue traveling with his wives Mae and Marlene after retirement. He enjoyed hosting family and friends at his homes in Northfield, Balsam Lake and Edina. Marlene and Fred enjoyed traveling south to escape the Minnesota winters, visiting family in Arizona and Mexico. Fred often said he was blessed to have three loving wives and twelve children. He openly welcomed all the additions to his family and loved and embraced all his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as his own. Fred is survived by his wife Marlene of Edina; his sons with Lee, Rick (Pam) Dahl of Dundas, Jeff (Kristin) Dahl of Clam Lake, Wisconsin, Greg (Stacia) Dahl of Helena, Montana, and Gary (Foun) Dahl of Bangkok, Thailand; Mae's children Debbie (Rick) Clark of West St. Paul, Cheryl Matthews of Arcadia, Wisconsin, Kent (Paula) Matthews of Duluth, and Scott (Tracy) Matthews of South St. Paul; and Marlene's children Mark (Sue) Stanga of Excelsior, Tim (Ann) Stanga of Minnetonka, Sarah (John) Budenski of Edina, and Steven Stanga of Waconia. Fred is also survived by 29 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, his brother John (Sheran) Dahl of Bloomington, Minnesota, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Lee and Mae, his sister Betty Scroggie, and his brothers Roger and Robert Dahl. A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Interment with Military Honors at Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield will follow the service and luncheon. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials can be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, Northfield. www.northfieldfuneral.com