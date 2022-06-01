Linda Marie Wilson

NORTHFIELD — Linda M. Wilson, age 72, of Northfield, passed away at Reflections End of Life Care on the Three Links Campus.
Linda was born November 10, 1949, to Phillip and Lillian (Westin) Johnson, in Hayfield, Minnesota. She attended Hayfield High School graduating in 1967. She then attended Mankato State University where she received her bachelor's degree in education in 1972. Linda was united in marriage to Frank Wilson in Hayfield. The couple made their home in Windom where Linda taught first grade. In 1981, they moved to Mankato and after the birth of their daughter, Kelly, Linda became a stay-at-home mom. In 1985, they moved to Northfield where Linda began working at Greenvale Elementary School as a paraprofessional. Frank passed away unexpectedly in 1993. Linda continued to work at Greenvale from which she retired.
Linda was an avid sports fan watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. She enjoyed reading mystery books, puzzles, the New York Times crossword puzzle and spending time in her yard. She was an on-hand Mom that was always coming up with activities for her and Kelly. She was a girl scout leader and participated on many field trips.
Linda is survived by her daughter Kelly (Eric) Oellerich of Excelsior; her brother Arthur Johnson of Winona; niece Carly Johnson of Winona, and nephew Paul Johnson of Los Angeles, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank.
A Celebration of Life reception with hors d'oeuvres, refreshments, and a time to visit with the family will be at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division St. S, Northfield, on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Burial will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield. biermanfuneralhome.com.
